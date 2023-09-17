For the 12th consecutive year, Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has been awarded the prestigious “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” from the Government Finance Officers Association, General Manager Tom Neisler announced in a news release.
According to the GFOA, the the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Neisler said that Business Manager LaMinda (Mindy) Madenwald has spearheaded the effort to continue the tradition of excellence in financial reporting that began with retired General Manager John Martin.
“Mindy has managed the preparation of the district’s annual financial report since her hiring in 2016. The district has received unqualified ‘clean’ annual audits every year during her tenure, as well as the GFOA Certificate of Achievement,” Neisler said.
Board of Directors President Robert W. Schultz also commented on the award in the news release.
“As a member of the Board of Directors for TCCWD, I am quite proud of Mindy Madenwald. The GFOA's Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is a testament to her dedication and skill in accounting.”
Neisler added: “This uninterrupted, 12-year record of achievement demonstrates the district’s commitment to our core values of ensuring the safety and well-being of team members, transparency and fiscal responsibility and accountability,” he said.
