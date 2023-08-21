The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water Board of Directors unanimously approved a response to a Kern County Grand Jury report June 1, calling attention to what it said are errors of fact and standing behind board President Robert W. Schultz, stating that the board believes he has followed state conflict of interest laws.
At the board’s regular monthly meeting Aug. 16, General Manager Tom Neisler presented a draft response that he said was developed jointly by staff and two directors who were named to an ad hoc committee by the board president.
Neisler said he and Robert Kuhs, the district’s general counsel, worked with Directors John Ables and Joseph B. Sasia, the board's newest members, to develop a draft response. The committee was appointed by Schultz.
With little discussion, the board voted 5-0 to approve the response.
Director Rick Zanutto had the most to say, noting he believes the board should be open to greater public involvement in developing the district’s budget in the future. He also agreed with the grand jury that if a board member has a conflict of interest, that person should leave the room when related matters are being deliberated.
‘Correction of facts’
The district’s responsibility is complex as watermaster of the Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings valleys and its work to import water from the State Water Project.
The board’s response to the grand jury report took about seven pages to address what it said were factual errors in the report. In some cases, it said information presented by the grand jury was accurate but incomplete. Referencing a statement by the grand jury that board members “revealed they are considering a five-year plan for water allotment management, rather than a yearly review,” the board response states that neither the board nor any committee is considering a five-year plan for water allotment management.
Regarding how the board has used an ad hoc committee to develop a water priority ordinance in years when the allocation of imported water is insufficient to meet all customer demands, the board provided a record of its engagement with the public and its customers — including the city and Golden Hills CSD — from March 2021 forward.
“There have been many misunderstandings and misstatements by the city and Golden Hills regarding the (ordinance) … and the interplay between the (ordinance) and the banked water reserve requirements of (agreements) between the district and the (two agencies),” the board noted in its response to the grand jury.
“The chief complaint by the city and Golden Hills,” the board noted, “has been their desire that in years of shortage, TCCWD give them a super-priority to all available supplies, for both (the) current year and recharge for future potential demands, before meeting any agricultural demand.
“The ongoing objections expressed (by the two local agencies) are not related to a lack of opportunity to participate, but solely based on their discontent with the board’s policies,” the response states.
Findings and recommendations
The board disagreed with many of the grand jury’s findings and two of four recommendations.
The board objected to the grand jury’s recommendation that it use a standing committee to develop a water priority ordinance instead of an ad hoc committee. It also disagreed with a recommendation to establish a permanent standing committee for operations and budget/financials.
Regarding the first recommendation, the board noted that an ad hoc committee is only convened when the necessity arises and is disbanded when the task is completed.
“Creating a permanent standing committee necessitates more meetings and workload for staff,” the board response states. “No decisions are made by committees. The public interest is best served by holding public meetings in front of the full (board). The simplest solution may be to not form any future Water Shortage Priority Ordinance committees. The city and Golden Hills have distorted the committee role to such an extend that the process does not serve a useful purpose for the (board).”
City wastewater project
The grand jury report included information about an agreement the city and water district made in May 2020 for the city’s Groundwater Sustainability Project (which the district refers to as IPR — an acronym for Indirect Potable Recharge). The project, estimated to cost between $15 million and $20 million, is a multiyear effort to upgrade treatment of the city’s wastewater to tertiary level, then return it to the ground to eventually become part of the potable water supply.
In its report, the grand jury said that the district “attempted to unilaterally alter the MOU terms by lowering the amount to half of the recharged/reclaimed water” and that the district “publicly stated that they were collaborating with the city, but the city does not agree with this assessment.”
According to the grand jury, legal counsel for the State Water Resource Board recommended that the MOU parties follow the guidelines stated in the MOU and proceed to arbitration.”
In its response, the district said it has complied with the terms of the MOU and not altered any of its provisions, “which is why the city has not given TCCWD notice of default.” And further, the district stated, “this claim is unfounded. There is no dispute to arbitrate.”
Commented
