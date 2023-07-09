TCCWD pumping plant view

A few of the San Joaquin Valley from one of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District's pumping plants.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District

The last update to the strategic plan for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District was made in July 2021 — building upon a plan created two years earlier.

Anticipating community involvement in a workshop-style review of the plan, the district’s Board of Directors set a special meeting for July 6 — and the meeting was promoted.