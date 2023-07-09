The last update to the strategic plan for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District was made in July 2021 — building upon a plan created two years earlier.
Anticipating community involvement in a workshop-style review of the plan, the district’s Board of Directors set a special meeting for July 6 — and the meeting was promoted.
But no members of the public showed up for the planning session — except for two people representing local media.
Directors proceeded with the review, and an updated plan will be published online after a formal review of modifications at an upcoming meeting of the board.
General Manager Tom Neisler provided an overview of district operations and walked directors through the current strategic plan. He also reviewed the district’s capital improvement plan. It shows more than $30 million in expenditures over the next decade or so. The largest single expense is $20 million for engine replacement and pumping plant modifications at three pumping plants that import water from the State Water Project.
Mission statement
The board made no changes to the mission statement developed in 2019.
The statement reads: “Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will ensure the most reliable, cost effective water supply for our customers through the importation of State Water Project water and management of groundwater basins. We will operate and maintain certain flood control structures to protect our customers' safety and property.”
The district will also retain the three core values established in the previous plan — ensuring the safety and well-being of team members, transparency and fiscal responsibility and accountability.
Likewise, the district’s vision remains the same — “Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will strive for continuous improvement in meeting our customers' needs, both now and in the future. We will explore all avenues to ensure adequate water supplies and manage our groundwater basins to ensure sufficient protection for extraction quantity and quality.”
Neisler pointed to the district’s insurance experience modification rating as evidence supporting work to support the core values.
He said the insurance claims factor has gone from 1.361 — with average being 1.00 — to .74 and noted the reduction provides significant savings for the district’s liability and workers' compensation insurance.
SWOT analysis
As in the 2019 planning session, Neisler reviewed a SWOT analysis — noting the district’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
He discussed continuing efforts to address an aging workforce and noted that adaptability and cross-training have allowed the district to retain staff.
Challenges include the need to complete an update to the Regional Urban Water Management Plan and inconsistent water allocation from the State Water Project.
Neisler noted that the district and partner agencies — the city of Tehachapi and three community services districts (Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs) — are continuing to work on an update to the RUWMP. The planning effort began in September 2020. According to the state Department of Water Resources, the plan's main purpose is to assess the reliability of water sources over a 20-year planning time frame. The last plan was completed in 2015 and the current planning process is behind schedule.
“There's considerable disagreement between some of those agencies and our district about the water supply and the source of water for the growth that they anticipate or desire,” Neisler said. “That has gotten tied up in some other litigation that's ongoing,” he said, in an apparent reference to the lawsuit the district filed in September 2021 after the city approved the 995-unit Sage Ranch residential project.
He said he sees a “path forward” for the RUWMP and a related document.
“Growth targets will be in alignment with the goals that the district has set for any potential increase in imported water supply,” he said. “We’ve spent literally years discussing these issues with our partners … and I believe that those efforts are going to come to fruition.”
SWP allocation
For the first 30 years that the district imported water from the SW, the allocation was 100 percent,” Neisler said.
Since 1996, he said, the availability of imported water has become far less reliable.
In December, before the unexpected bounty of heavy rain and snow throughout the state, the allocation was 5 percent. The state increased the allocation to 30 percent in January, upped it to 35 percent in February and then to 75 percent on March 24. The latest increase — to 100 percent — was announced on April 20. The increase was too late for at least one agricultural customer, Grimmway. The company made plans to plant less land this year because the lower allocation didn’t allow the district to commit to meeting the company’s water request.
Allocations have been reduced through the years partly because of environmental regulations that reduced the amount of water that could be brought through the Sacramento River Delta from Northern California and partly because extended droughts reduced the availability of water.
Neisler said the state is looking to the future and that DWR Director Karla Nemeth has stated publicly that they anticipate a 10 percent reduction in the allocation over the next 20 years.
From a history of allocations and projections, Neisler said he believes that an average 48 percent allocation is likely.
“We’ve included projections (of allocations) in our long-term plan, “ he said. “The 48 percent number is probably a worst-case scenario.”
Although the district’s current challenge is finding ways to accept and store the unexpected bounty of water, Neisler noted that he believes there will continue to be more dry years than wet years.
“All indications are that we’ll have a wet year this coming winter, in 2024,” he said. “And that’s as far out as my crystal ball goes these days.”
Importation system
Neisler told the board that the district’s importation consists of pipes and pumps and is its most limited resource.
Even if the district knew it had 100 percent allocation early in the season, it could not import that much water because of system limitations. Only about 10,000 acre-feet per year can be imported, which is about 51 percent of the district’s allocation.
“Without completely duplicating or rebuilding the system … we’re stuck with what we have,” he said. He noted that such an effort would cost more than $100 million and is “probably environmentally impossible.”
Limitations on the system include the capacity of pumps and the amount of pressure the pipeline can withstand.
Because the district can’t bring up more than about 51 percent of its allocation — when that much water is available — it stores water in the San Joaquin Valley. But storage is hard to find in a very wet year like the current one.
The vision
The district has an ongoing GIS (geographic information system) project and Neisler shared with the board his vision for the future of automation to support district operations.
He described a scenario where a customer isn’t receiving water and calls the district.
“The person in the office takes that call and enters information into a template on the computer that generates a work order,” he said. Next, the pipeline operator receives that work order on a tablet and heads out to the location.
At that point, the operator will be able to pull up schematics for that location on the tablet. If they discover, for instance, that the meter needs to be replaced, they will install a new meter and record data on the tablet that removes the new meter from the district’s inventory.
After relating other potential scenarios, he noted that the district isn’t quite at this point in its operations.
“This is foreseeable and it’s not science fiction," he noted. He added that it’s harder for a small organization to achieve such efficiencies, but the district is moving forward.
“When (the board) approved the GIS system, it was understood that there will be certain growing pains … and we’re moving along,” he said
Next meeting
The board’s next regular meeting is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Roadd. The agenda will be published online at tccwd.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
