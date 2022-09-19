Water - Grimmway plowing May 2022 (3).jpg

This photo from May shows farmland in the Cummings Valley. With greater restrictions on groundwater pumping and a new policy approved by the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District there may be further cutbacks in local farming in years where sufficient imported water isn’t available.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The president of the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Sept. 16 argued against minimum balances for the district’s banked water reserve accounts, calling such a policy an emotional response to the drought that will set the district up for disaster.

The minimums were set regardless by a vote of 3-1 with Director Jonathan Hall absent and President Robert Schultz voting against the action.