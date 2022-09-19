The president of the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Sept. 16 argued against minimum balances for the district’s banked water reserve accounts, calling such a policy an emotional response to the drought that will set the district up for disaster.
The minimums were set regardless by a vote of 3-1 with Director Jonathan Hall absent and President Robert Schultz voting against the action.
Director Kathy Cassil made the motion to adopt a resolution “establishing minimum balances for TCCWD banked water reserve accounts for the purpose of maintaining health and safety standards in the event of a catastrophic event.” Director Rick Zanutto seconded the motion and he and Director James Pack voted with Cassil to approve it.
Hall was on the ad hoc committee that developed the proposal, but left the meeting before the vote.
What minimums mean
Newly adopted minimum balances for the district’s banked water reserve accounts only impact the imported water that the district has set aside in the Cummings and Tehachapi basins.
The minimum balance policy appears to have the effect of restricting the district from selling water from its banked reserve if such a sale would take the reserve below specified levels. It also signals to potential customers that in years when imported water from the State Water Project doesn’t meet demand, the district is not likely to sell water from its banked reserve, as it did this year when up to 3,000 acre-feet of water was made available to ag customers.
The district did not previously have a policy requiring it to keep a minimum balance in its banked water reserve accounts. In July, President Robert Schultz appointed directors Jonathan Hall and Rick Zanutto to an ad hoc committee to meet with staff and consider options for safeguarding sufficient banked water supplies.
The committee recommended setting minimum quantities for a five-year period and then reevaluating them every five years — as opposed to an annual review.
The board directed Neisler to prepare a resolution for board consideration to establish minimum banked water reserve quantities of 3,750 acre-feet in Tehachapi Basin and 6,750 acre-feet in Cummings Basin.
Although Schultz voted with the rest of the board in August to bring the resolution forward, he came to last Friday’s board meeting with a statement arguing against setting the minimums.
“At what point do we ask the question of what the safe banking limits really are, and does banking too much water simply cause larger outflows that force the basins to lose water that could have been captured in wetter years?” he asked.
“What I’d rather see instead of today’s policy is minimum and maximum hydrology levels for a healthy basin, which includes banked water,” Schultz said. “What kind of limits may need to be put in place on banked water and how do these affect outflows?” He suggested that banked water could be “topping off a healthy basin” and called for additional studies to be done on the basins to model the outflows — or losses — as the basins are filled to varying levels.
Impact on ag
Matt Vickery, director of land and water resources for Grimmway Farms, also addressed the board. He noted that for agriculture, every acre-foot of water not made available results in acreage not planted.
In a follow-up by email on Sept. 19, Vickery said the company is concerned that the district will be less willing to make its banked water available in future years.
“We appreciate the district’s efforts and time spent on planning for the worst-case scenario,” Vickery said. “However, we believe they are being too reticent in setting the minimum balances for the banked water accounts.”
Grimmway is the district’s largest ag customer. Its farming in Cummings Valley was impacted for the first time this year by legal action that limits groundwater pumping throughout the Cummings Basin. That was made even more painful by the district receiving only a 5 percent allocation of imported water.
“This year, for the first time ever in the Cummings Valley, Grimmway was forced to leave hundreds of acres fallow and replace those acres in other regions,” Vickery said. “We made this decision due to the low State Water Project allocation and the lack of clarity around whether the district was willing to utilize its banked supplies until too late into the season.”
He said the new policy makes farming within the district even more perilous.
“Unfortunately, this action reduces our confidence that the district will be willing to make its banked supplies available in future drought years,” he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
