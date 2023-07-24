TCCWD Assessment Zone No. 1

Property owners within the Tehachapi Watershed Project's Assessment District 1 will pay a total of $106,000 to the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District through tax bills to pay for maintenance of the flood control project in the coming year.

 Courtesy of TCCWD

Having too much water is less stressful than not having enough water.

That was the word from General Manager Tom Neisler at the July 19 meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.