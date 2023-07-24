Having too much water is less stressful than not having enough water.
That was the word from General Manager Tom Neisler at the July 19 meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
"As summer settles in, we continue to strive to provide excellent service at maximum capacity,” he said of the district’s water importation system. “Demand is approaching its peak and the lake level is dropping accordingly, We continue to operate recharge facilities, albeit on a more limited basis.”
Just months ago, the district let some customers know it did not expect to fulfill all orders for water this year but a record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada changed the situation and more recently Neisler has been challenged to find a place to store water that has been made available to the district.
According to the operations summary he provided for June, Brite Lake held 1,421 acre-feet of water on June 1 and had dropped to 1,239 by June 30. By that same date the district had imported 4,084 acre-feet of water this season. An acre-foot of water equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land 1-foot deep.
In another report, Assistant General Manager Jon Curry said that by July 14, the district had imported 4,646.7 acre-feet of water this year.
Annual assessments
Also at the meeting the board approved benefit assessments — essentially taxes — to be collected to pay for the Tehachapi Watershed Project and to cover the district’s financial obligations under its water supply contracts with the Kern County Water Agency. The district’s imported water from the State Water Project is part of the KCWA’s contract with the Department of Water Resources.
A total of $106,000 will be collected from property owners who benefit from the Tehachapi Watershed Project, a flood control project administered by the district.
The project provides protection of an area within the Tehachapi Valley that includes much of the city of Tehachapi. Owners of affected properties will see their share of the assessment on property tax bills.
To cover the district’s water supply contract expense, property owners within the district will see an increase of 47 cents on a home with an assessed valuation of $200,000, Neisler said in a staff report.
This tax levy approved by the board will be levied at a rate of 0.053732% of the assessed value of private property within the district and will generate about $3.1 million during fiscal year 2023-24, he said.
“In effect, this tax pays the district’s cost for water up to the point it is pulled from the California Aqueduct,” he noted.
Other action
In other action, the board:
• Affirmed previous board action amending the authorized positions list and providing a 4.9% cost of living adjustment for all employees.
• Approved a change order for the Dennison Well Rehabilitation Project that will increase the cost of the project by $21,395.
• Declared two vehicles surplus and authorized staff to utilize the trade-in value when soliciting for bids for three new district vehicles.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
