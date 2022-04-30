It’s a long way from Tehachapi to the California Delta — the network of waterways, canals and sloughs that connects the Sierra Nevada watershed with the San Francisco Bay. But water the local water district brings to the Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings basins must travel through the delta before it reaches the pumping station near Arvin and is eventually pumped up the hill to Brite Lake.
A potential $16 billion project could improve reliability of the State Water Project for contractors including the Tehachapi-Cummings Water District and its customers. Betting on that option, directors voted 4-1 on April 20 to continue an investment in planning and environmental review for what is known as the Delta Conveyance Project. The investment will be funded through property tax.
Citing objections to the project’s expense, Director James Pack voted against the investment, as he did in November 2020 when the district was first asked by the Kern County Water Agency to contribute financially to the planning. And representatives of the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District questioned the funding mechanism, continuing to push for greater involvement in decisions about the district’s water priorities.
Project purpose
The local water district is reliant on imported water from SWP, but the project has become less reliable over the years. This year, because of the drought, the district at best is expected to receive only 5 percent of what is called its Table A allocation. And even without drought, a number of factors — including aging infrastructure and environmental concerns — caused water agencies throughout the state to begin looking at long-term solutions a number of years ago.
The district’s access to imported water is through its relationship with the Kern County Water Agency. KCWA General Manager Tom McCarthy provided an update on the delta project at the April 20 meeting of the local water district board.
In November 2020 the district agreed to join with other SWP contractors to help fund the first two of four years of preliminary planning and design costs for a potential project to address varied issues.
McCarthy told directors that the project is on schedule and on budget.
Although there are no guarantees for improvement of water deliveries, he said the preliminary estimate of potential SWP water supply change with the proposed project, under current trends, is on average a 60 percent increase of Table A water allocations with the most benefit in wetter years.
“There hasn’t been a change in cost, there hasn’t been a change in yield,” he said. “I think everyone’s decision in the future is based on how much do I get for how much money, and so I just want to reiterate, it’s really about the same (as anticipated in 2020).”
The local district’s share of the planning cost expense is expected to be a total of $1,621,355 — of which $594,252 was contributed in 2021 and 2022. The remaining $1,027,103 will be paid in two payments — $489,097 in 2023 and $538,006 in 2024. The total cost of the planning project is estimated at nearly $351 million over four years. In February 2021, the Department of Water Resources estimated construction cost of the project at about $16 billion.
Taxpayer benefit?
As in past years, the water district will fund its share of the cost through increases in the ad valorem tax paid by property owners within the district. At the April 20 meeting, General Manager Tom Neisler said the board approves the tax rate annually. The current rate is about $53.56 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. A conservative estimate of the increase, he said, is that the tax would be an additional $10.71 per $100,000 assessed valuation (about 20 percent more).
In a letter and comments to the board, representatives of two of the district’s major water customers — the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District — expressed support for the project — but questioned the funding mechanism.
“This is no small cost,” the entities noted in a letter, referencing the fiscal impact and tax increase. “We understand the part the DCP can play in solidifying the district’s access to State Water Project water. And we do not object to the district’s continued participation in DCP planning and design. We do object to your funding the district’s participation, now and in the future, through the ad valorem tax paid by all district property owners but prioritizing, through the ordinance, the State Water Project water for agriculture use. This is while you advise your municipal and industrial customers like us that the State Water Project cannot be relied upon for planning purposes. So, the question is: How do the district’s taxpayers benefit from this cost?”
Water sale priorities
The ordinance referenced by the city and Golden Hills in the joint statement was Ordinance 2022-1, also on the April 20 agenda (and approved 5-0). The ordinance establishes the district’s water sale priorities for 2022, a topic of discussion at numerous recent meetings.
In comments at a workshop and public hearings for the ordinance, city and Golden Hills representatives objected to what they said is a priority for agriculture despite the fact that non-agricultural lands within the district contribute more to property taxes that help support the district and its endeavors, including investment in the proposed delta project.
“Continued participation in DCP planning and design, and future participation in construction of the DCP, is an investment in the district’s future,” representatives of the two entities said in the April 20 letter. “We have requested at prior meetings that you develop a long-term water strategy addressing the equitable allocation of State Water Project water, rather than making the ordinance an annual exercise. The district’s participation in the DCP and a long-term water strategy go hand-in-hand. But we have seen no progress or outreach regarding a long-term water strategy. We will be hard-pressed to support participation in construction of the DCP when the benefits are unknown to our constituents.
“We represent a constituency footing a significant portion of the DCP bill. We again ask that the stakeholders who you are making pay that bill be allowed to participate in the development of a long-term strategy to fairly allocate the benefits they are paying for.”
Director comments
Director Rick Zanutto noted that the project benefits all of California and questioned why state government, with billions of dollars in surplus, isn’t funding it. He voted to continue with the planning investment but said he has mixed feelings and might not vote to go forward with the project two years from now.
Pack explained his “no” vote on the expenditure.
“I’ve never voted to put any money into this delta conveyance project,” he said. “And I agree with Director Zanutto. It does benefit California. But you have to do a cost benefit analysis and it’s too expensive. We just can’t move forward with this project.”
As to concerns raised by the city and Golden Hills, no action was taken but several comments suggested that ways to involve the entities in future planning may be taken up at a future board meeting.
“I am going to make a request of our general manager that on the next agenda, the topic of a long-term plan regarding establishing water priorities be placed on the agenda, so that we can talk about future planning,” Director Kathy Cassil said.
“Understood and acknowledged,” Neisler responded.
Other action
Also at the April 20 meeting:
• Cummings Basin water allocations were discussed and the board voted to extend the request deadline to April 30. Related action was deferred to a future meeting.
• Staff was authorized to pursue bids for a planned gate automation project.
• The transfer of 75 acre-feet of base water rights from the Mojave Public Utility District to the city of Tehachapi was authorized, subject to final review by legal counsel. The city and Mojave PUD have been negotiating for months and the sale of the rights is reported to be in escrow.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.