A special meeting of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 9. It will be conducted in a workshop format — allowing those present to learn more about how the district will apportion available imported and banked water in the coming year. Information about what new rules will mean for Cummings Basin pumpers will also be provided.
With the continuing drought, the district board will have to make tough choices about allocating imported water, if available, and potentially drawing on banked reserves to meet customer needs.
State law requires that health and safety be prioritized over all over water uses. Beyond that, the board will have some choices as to how to allocate any remaining water. Irrigation for Tehachapi Cemetery and Benz Visco Park, as well as priorities for ag customers, must be determined.
Water retailers, including the city and community services districts in Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs, are expected to be able to continue to provide water to customers but programs to purchase state water for water banking are at risk with such a low allocation.
The board will also be asked to establish the year’s priorities for ag water. In the past, Neisler said in his staff report, the board has prioritized irrigation of higher value more permanent crops and food crops have been prioritized over non-food crops.
The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9. It is open to the public and will be held at the water district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
— Claudia Elliott
