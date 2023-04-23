Customers in the Golden Hills Community Services District will pay more for water beginning July 1 following the approval of rates designed to ensure that water customers pay to cover all related expenses.
Without the increase, a study accepted by the board earlier this year showed that the district’s water service would be operating at a deficit by next year.
The approval followed a public hearing conducted under rules put in place by Proposition 218 in 1995. After accepting the study by Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group of Bakersfield in January, the board mailed information about water rates and a protest ballot to property owners.
After a tally at the meeting on April 20, the board determined 94 protests were received out of 2,800 possible — far less than the majority protest that would have been needed to stop the rate increase.
Only one person, a representative of the Golden Highlands community, spoke against the rate increase at the public hearing. But one resident asked questions about why water rates can’t be lowered because of all of the water provided by rain and snow in California this year and the amount of water in the local aquifer.
Part of the rate increase is related to the anticipated expense of using imported water purchased from the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
Assistant General Manager Chris Carlson explained that the largest expense of importing water from the State Water Project isn’t the actual price of water, but the fuel cost of pumping it to the district.
“If anything, that will become more expensive,” he said.
The district’s water supply is largely from groundwater in Tehachapi Basin. But the amount of water the district may pump is tied to the adjudication of the basin in the 1960s. A court determined an allocation for water users in the basin — including the CSD, the city of Tehachapi and others. Since then, Golden Hills has increased its water rights through purchases and also leases some water rights.
Board President John Buckley said the board has worked for years to find what he believes is the right formula for managing water rates to ensure that users pay for the system, in part so the district can address other needs.
“Projects were pushed off for years,” he said. “We’ve come a long way. You pay for the water you use.” He added that the district will conduct a water rate study every five years.
An alternative to raising rates would be to subsidize the water system from other district funds or to dip into reserves.
“Using reserves is a recipe for disaster,” Director David Benham said.
New rates
Under the new rates, in 2023 a single-family residential customer will see an average rate increase of about $5.07 per month. Overall, all single-family customers would see a total rate increase of between $2.55 and $6.93 per month, depending on usage.
The rate increase also includes a provision to adjust rates further every July for a period of five years. Rates may, but are not required to be, adjusted for inflation at the rate of a specific consumer price index.
In other words, the Proposition 218 hearing and related board actions allow the board to increase rates as needed to account for inflation over the next five years.
The district supplies potable water to approximately 2,960 metered connections within the district, including single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings as well as businesses, schools and parks. Since 2016 the number of connections has increased by an average of .8 percent per year.
Guest speaker
Corey Costelloe, assistant city manager of the city of Tehachapi, addressed the board about the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act that has qualified for the statewide ballot in November 2024.
The Tehachapi City Council on April 3 passed a resolution opposing the proposition.
Subsequently, Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop shared a different opinion — that the proposition, if passed, would not overturn sales tax measures passed by voters in the city and unincorporated Kern County last November.
But Costelloe said that the League of California Cities and the California Special Districts Association — in which the CSD maintains a membership — remain opposed. By his calculation, Golden Hills stands to lose more than $300,000 in annual revenue if the ballot proposition passes.
General Manager Susan Wells, attending the meeting remotely, said district staff will prepare information for board review and discussion at a future meeting so the board can take a position on the proposition if it chooses.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
