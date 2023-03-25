Water allocation slide.jpg

A slide from a presentation made Friday, March 24, by the California Department of Water Resources shows the history of this year’s allocations of water from the State Water Project.

 Courtesy of Department of Water Resources

Friday afternoon’s announcement that the California Department of Water Resources increased allocations from the State Water Project to 75 percent was not surprising.

With an epic snowpack, spilling reservoirs and devastating floods throughout the state, it was more remarkable that until March 24 the state had made only two increases in what it calls the “Table A” allocation to SWP contractors. From 5 percent in December, the allocation was increased to 30 percent in January and upped to 35 percent in February.