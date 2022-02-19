Facing continued drought and no assurance of imported water, the largest farming company operating in the greater Tehachapi area expects to cut production by more than half this year.
That was the word from Matt Vickery, director of land and water resources for Grimmway Farms, in comments to the board of directors of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Feb. 16.
Grimmway grows vegetables in the Cummings and Tehachapi valleys. Vickery said about 1,500 acres less will be planted this year.
“We’re having to look to other growing areas to make up what we’d usually plant up here,” Vickery said. “It’s more costly to do that. It’s not as good a yield or quality when we have to do that. But it’s just part of farming, so we’re doing the best we can.”
He said the company has been in discussion with Tom Neisler, general manager of the district, since the fall as it considered plans for this season.
Earlier this year, the district expected to have no allocation from the State Water Project this year. But on Jan. 20, the Department of Water Resources announced a 15 percent Table A allocation — more than the 5 percent allocation received last year but less than needed to meet customer requests.
Last year, the district was able to draw on 3,000 acre-feet of water banked in the San Joaquin Valley largely during the last very wet year (2017). But this year, there is only about 190 acre-feet of water left in the valley.
Neisler, at the board meeting, reviewed water requests from district customers. Tallying the requests made by district customers and other district obligations, Neisler said they equate to 8,624 AF, roughly equivalent to a 45 percent state water allocation — far more than the current 15 percent allocation.
The 15 percent allocation is not a guarantee. Last year the initial Table A allocation for SWP contractors was 10 percent but it was lowered to 5 percent in March. The ultimate allocation will likely depend in part on whether there are additional rain and snow events through the spring.
A 15 percent Table A allocation would amount to 2,895 acre-feet — only about 30 percent of the five-year average of SWP water delivered to the district (9,473 acre-feet). Of this, more than 55 percent has gone to agriculture and 28 percent to recharge. This water is in addition to groundwater available to various entities due to established rights.
Neisler suggested to the board that it may consider pumping 3,000 acre-feet from district reserves in the Tehachapi basin to help meet customer demands and Vickery told the board such a commitment would help the farming company plan with more confidence. If the district receives the full 15 percent allocation, all of the reserve water might not be needed, he said.
The board has not yet approved such a plan, however, and if it does Neisler said such an action should not be considered setting a precedent.
“What I’m looking to do is slap a Band-Aid on a major wound for this year,” Neisler said. “Obviously we can do it this year. I’m comfortable doing it this year. But I doubt I’d make the same recommendation to the board next year, if the situation were exactly repeated.”
M&I customers
The highest priority for imported water is to meet the needs of health and safety and in general the district’s M&I (municipal and industrial) customers have a higher priority for water than agricultural customers.
Among M&I customers are the city of Tehachapi and the three community services districts that provide water service — Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs. All four entities said last fall that they could survive a year with no imported water. All pump groundwater to serve customers — and all have participated in water banking programs. But without imported water there can be no water banked for recharge.
Representatives of the city and Golden Hills were at the Feb. 16 meeting. Both agencies have expressed concern in the past that the district favors ag customers over M&I customers.
In his staff report, Neisler noted that the city has almost fully complied with its water banking obligation (about a 23 acre-foot deficit on a 1,457 acre-foot obligation and Golden Hills is ahead of the game (credited with 3,878 acre-feet against a 1,305 acre-foot obligation). However, Bear Valley and Stallion Springs are significantly short of their goals.
Susan Wells, general manager of Golden Hills CSD, told board members she is concerned that recharge is not a priority.
“While we have a good bank, I don’t think we should be punished by that,” she said. “And again, it’s looking like we’re not going to have any recharge this year.” She asked that the board consider this when determining priorities.
And Jay Schlosser, development director for the city, suggested the board hold a workshop-type meeting at which the city could present an overview of its water planning and have a dialogue with the board.
The board is required to let customers know imported water allocations by March 1 and has the same deadline for letting water users in the Cummings Basin know how much water they can pump under new rules related to the amended and restated adjudication judgment.
Neisler said these notifications will take place even though a planned public meeting and decisions by the board on priorities will not happen by that time.
Public workshop March 9
After hearing comments from Wells and Schlosser, the board decided that the planned public meeting will be in a workshop format. It will be a special meeting of the board set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at the water district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.