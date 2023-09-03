A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for a longtime Tehachapi resident simply known as Bear.
A regular fixture in Tehachapi, most days Bear could be found sitting in front of the Hitching Post Theater holding conversations with local passersby, theater patrons and strangers.
With identity not yet confirmed by the Kern County Coroner's Office, a man matching Bear’s description was found deceased on the streets of Bakersfield on Aug. 27. Tehachapi friends and acquaintances had been concerned recently as to Bear's whereabouts and safety, as he was no longer sitting in front of the movie theater every day.
A makeshift memorial was erected outside the movie theater, candles were lit, and remembrances of Bear’s gentle nature were offered. “Good-natured,” “a gentle man” and “always smiling” were the phrases most shared. Some claimed to have known him for 30 years, others only a few months.
A few local business owners noted Bear was a fine artist, who would paint their windows with Christmas cheer during the holidays.
A man whose full name and life story are still a mystery, Bear would not talk much about his past; this seemed to be the general consensus among the nearly 150 attendees. One man thought Bear was born in Sacramento into a family of seven siblings. Another thought he had heard Bear had a brother in Tehachapi and that on occasion Bear would sleep in a tent in the backyard of his brother’s house. Most nights Bear slept in an area located behind the movie theater, a cardboard curtain covering the entrance.
In the last few years, a motorcycle was added to the mystery. The answer as to where it came from and how it fit into Bear's life went unanswered. Bear would push it from the back of the movie theater to the front each day. It was festooned with plastic shopping bags, which contained Bear’s possessions.
At the end of the day, he would push the motorcycle to the back of the theater, where it guarded the entrance to his alcove. Some claimed to have seen him riding it. Most just remember it as sitting alongside Bear at the movie theater.
As the 90-minute vigil came to an end, hands holding candles were raised high, and echoing through the streets of downtown Tehachapi, nearly 150 voices in unison said “We love you Bear.”
