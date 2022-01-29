Enthusiastic members of the Tehachapi Sportsman Club took time on a cold January afternoon to share their love of trapshooting with a group of Kern County veterans.
Operation Second Chance supports veterans and their families, according to Jason Duran of Bakersfield, local chapter leader.
Two members of the sportsman club, W.W. “Buzz” Wells and Ed Keefe, worked with Duran to organize the Tehachapi outing for the veterans.
“The community of American military veterans is not large,” Wells said. “Only 7 percent of all Americans have served in our military forces in all the history of our country. Every American owes everything they are and everything they have to these few, and there would be no America without their sacrifices.”
Keefe, a former U.S. Marines pilot, said members of Operation Second Chance typically have at least a 70 percent disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Their wounds may not be visible, he said, but they are very real.
Outings like the Jan. 29 visit to the sportsman club range in Sand Canyon, east of the city of Tehachapi, are designed to build camaraderie and provide the veterans with a diversion from their normal routines.
“Military service has many traditions including the two most basic — we take care of our own and we leave no one behind,” said Wells, a U.S. Air Force veteran. He noted that the veteran support organization is committed to these two principles.
Nationally, it has provided more than $10.5 million in support for more than 14,000 veterans, Wells said. The organization is dedicated to promoting public awareness of the many sacrifices made by members of the armed forces.
Club Secretary Jim Faber said the sportsman club operates a family-friendly range that welcomes veterans. With a membership of about 1,000 people, the range has facilities for rifle and pistol shooting in addition to trapshooting.
The afternoon of shooting began with safety reminders and a basic overview of trapshooting. Then attendees had opportunities to use shotguns provided by club members and take aim at the bright yellow saucer-shaped clay targets flying through the air. There were plenty of hits, a few misses and lots of laughter.
Following the shooting, the group planned to enjoy pizza and beer and companionship at TK's Pizza in Tehachapi, Wells said.
More information
• Operation Second Chance, operationsecondchance.org.
• Tehachapi Sportsman Club, tehachapisportsmanclub.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
