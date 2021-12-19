Nancy Weinstein was elected to the presidency of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in a Zoom meeting with all members in attendance.
Elected to the board in November 2018 to fill Area 3, Seat E, on the board, the Bear Valley Springs resident most recently served as vice-president. She takes over for Jeff Kermode who has served as president since December 2018. At the beginning of the annual organizational meeting, Kermode let fellow board members know he is too busy to continue in that role.
Trustee Joe Wallek was elected to serve as vice president and Jackie Wood was reelected to the position of clerk of the board. Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson was elected to serve as the board’s secretary.
In an interview on Dec. 16, Weinstein said she considered accepting her new role only because of the leadership and team-building that Kermode provided.
“A year ago I’d have had a different thought,” she said. “Jeff has really helped us get together as a board and work with Stacey.”
She was part of the interview team that helped select Larson-Everson as the district’s new superintendent of schools in 2019.
Weinstein has lived in Tehachapi since 2007. She is director of environmental health and safety for Virgin Galactic in Mojave and also an adjunct professor in the School of Business and Public Administration at California State University, Bakersfield.
She’s also the mother of an 11th grader and previously served on the school site councils for Cummings Valley Elementary School and Jacobsen Middle School.
As president of the board she said she feels really positive about the future of the district.
“We have a lot of work to do to support the superintendent and things that need to get done. I feel I’ll be able to unite us as a team. I’m very confident about the new vice president Joe Wallek and clerk Jackie Wood — and other members of the board.
“We rely on each other’s expertise,” she said. “Our power is in our unity. As individuals we may have different thoughts, but our voice is one.”
Pay increase for superintendent
The Dec. 14 meeting also included approval of a pay increase for the school superintendent.
The superintendent was hired by the board in April 2019 to begin a two-year term beginning July 1 of that year. The term of her contract was extended by the board to 2025 in September. At the time Kermode said the superintendent’s salary would be the same as she was currently paid, and the same she was paid when she started with the district — $155,000 per year, payable in 12 monthly installments.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, the board voted 7-0 to increase the superintendent’s annual salary to $172,825, which was determined to be in line with pay increases given to other district staff and also with pay of school superintendents at similar districts within Kern County.
The increase was made retroactive to July 1.
Other action
Other action at the board’s regular monthly meeting included:
• Direction to the superintendent to come back in February with more information about a potential plan to discontinue the district’s lease agreement with Cerro Coso College when it expires June 30, 2022.
The college currently leases space at the campus Larson-Everson referred to as the “Monroe facility.” Located at 128 S. Snyder Ave., the campus was originally built to house Tehachapi High School, later used as Jacobsen Middle School and then as Monroe High School (when that school was moved from the former Monroe Elementary School facility near Monolith that is now used by Kern County Fire Department.)
The superintendent said she believes the facility is needed to serve the district’s K-12 students, possibly to house an expansion of the TILA program. She said she is also in discussions with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Bakersfield to possibly begin a program for middle school students in the gym at the Monroe facility.
• Approval of agreements with the Tehachapi Association of Teachers and California School Employees Association providing extended paid leave days related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approval of district nurse and speech pathologist’s salary schedule consistent with action taken by the board in November.
• An extension of increases in the substitute teacher salary schedule through June 30. In order to address teacher shortages and increased absences related to COVID-19, the district pays substitute teachers $225 per day on Mondays and Fridays and $200 per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
• Approval of an agreement to pay $6,600 to a nonprofit organization called Community Matters (of Santa Rosa) for Safe School Ambassadors training and support. Safe School Ambassadors is a student-led bullying and mistreatment prevention program that equips student leaders from the diverse groups on campus with communication and intervention skill to help prevent bullying, harassment and violence among their peers both at school and online. The program involves a two-day training on campus by Community Matters facilitators for student ambassadors, family group facilitators, and program advisors.
• Approval of agreements with Ramona Audelo, licensed clinical social worker, and Rebecca Middleton, physical therapist. Audelo will provide clinical supervision for social workers employed by the district. He will be paid at the rate of $200 per hour for no more than 25 hours per month. Middleton will work with the district as needed to provide physical therapy services to students at school sites and participate in Individualized Education Programs, as appropriate. She will be paid at the rate of $125 per half-hour session, $250 per assessment and $1,235 per IEP meeting.
• Approved an updated job description for supervisor of transportation, a position that is expected to be advertised soon due to the retirement of Robbi Miller in November.
• Accepted donations for the benefit of the Jacobsen Middle School athletic department from M & M Sports ($288.03 value) and Justin and Shyla Dock ($3,200 value).
• Approved a new Advanced Placement course at Tehachapi High School — 2D Art and Design.
During public comments the board heard from Bryan Reel who asked for parent volunteers to be returned to the classroom. There was no board response or action as the matter was not on the agenda. Reel said he understood concerns about COVID-19 but noted that parents are from the same “germ pool” as students.
The board also heard a budget report and reviewed or acted upon a number of matters required to comply with state or federal regulations.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
