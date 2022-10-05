The defense and prosecution didn’t disagree the daughters of murder suspect Wendy ­Howard were sexually abused by their father or that Howard also endured domestic violence at his hands when delivering their opening statements in Howard’s murder trial in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.

But their disagreements stem from a few seconds — so quick that Howard said she doesn’t remember some of those moments — that ultimately led to Howard shooting Kelly Pitts, her ex-boyfriend. This case catapulted into national attention, attracting media from outside Kern, after domestic violence advocates implored the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to drop the first-degree murder charge against Howard because she said she acted in self-defense against her abuser.

