The Western Swing Out Weekender is returning to Tehachapi for its fourth year. The event will be held at The VFW on Memorial Day weekend, May 28 through 31.
There will be three days and three nights of live Western Swing, folk and country and western music and dancing. Full weekend and day passes are available for purchase.
The event hosts a Memorial Day Pic Nic that is open to the public at the Philip Marx Park gazebo. It begins at 2 p.m. May 31.
All event information can be found on at westernswingout.com.
