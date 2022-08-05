Four members of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District attended a special meeting at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital last week to learn about a concept called blue zones. Additional presentations were made to representatives of the city of Tehachapi, local organizations and hospital staff.

Blue zones are regions of the world where demographers have found that people live longer and happier lives. The Blue Zone Project has built upon this research to help communities address health, wellness and equity challenges with an aim of improving well-being.