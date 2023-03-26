School - Val Bowman.jpg

Val Bowman, president of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers, addresses the local school board during its March 14 meeting.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Approving the attendance calendar is often routine school board business, but the Tehachapi Unified School District’s calendar for next year sparked debate at the board’s March 14 meeting.

The meeting also provided food for thought about the job the board must do to balance the interests of the community, parents, teachers and other school staff.