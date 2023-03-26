Approving the attendance calendar is often routine school board business, but the Tehachapi Unified School District’s calendar for next year sparked debate at the board’s March 14 meeting.
The meeting also provided food for thought about the job the board must do to balance the interests of the community, parents, teachers and other school staff.
At the same meeting, a teacher made compelling comments about the role of public education in the community and the challenges faced by schools in these post-COVID times.
“Is education important to parents, or is it a convenient babysitter?” she asked.
The calendar
Community member Leslie Whiteside — who addressed the board about the attendance calendar at its January meeting — said she remains concerned about the number of weeks in the school year that students won’t attend school five full days in a row.
“Study upon study has shown that consistency, rhythm and routine are important” to learning, Whiteside said. “And the more we interrupt the rhythm and routine, the more the kids have to readjust and recalculate.”
She observed that with the school calendar for this year and the one proposed for next year, there are disruptions in the week about 75 percent of the time.
In addition to holidays and winter and spring breaks, the calendar proposed for next year — which was approved by the board — has early release days on two Wednesdays each month — generally to accommodate teacher training — and a total of 13 other minimum days in addition to four teacher work days without students. Some minimum days are only for certain schools.
An additional eight days are “snow days,” which are planned days off from school unless they are needed to make up for unplanned school shutdowns related to snow or other issues, including public safety power disruptions.
Interrupting the pattern of five days of full-day school attendance 75 percent of the time, Whiteside said, isn’t good for students.
“I don't think that's student-first,” she said. “I don't think that's us thinking about prioritizing education. And I think that interrupting things isn't a good idea.”
One solution, Whiteside proposed, would be dropping the early release days.
“If we take those out, that adds 12 blocks back in that are … four or five (full) day weeks, which takes us up to 50 percent of uninterrupted weeks. That's much better. I think we could do even better than that. But as a solution, it would be a nice start,” she said.
Whiteside’s comments followed a presentation about the calendar by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, who told board members that the district had worked with the organizations that represent most of the district’s employees — the California School Employees Association and Tehachapi Association of Teachers — to develop the calendar.
“Every year, we form a calendar committee with representatives from administration and from both of our bargaining units to develop the calendar,” she said. Initially, the team proposed a calendar for next year with seven “snow days.” But with recent weather, the superintendent recommended increasing to eight. This year, the district had eight “snow days” on the calendar and so far, has had to use nine, requiring the district to file for a waiver from the state to avoid losing funds.
Trustee Tyler Kaminski said he gets complaints from parents about disruptions in the school schedule due to snow days and also related to early release on two Wednesdays a month and said he intended to vote against approval of the calendar. He suggested the district look for other options for providing teacher training.
Other trustees made comments, including long-time school board member Jackie Wood, who said she hears from parents, too.
“And I hear more from the teachers and administrators about how this is such a positive thing,” Wood said. “(Teachers) need to collaborate. They need to come up with things that are gonna get these kids motivated. And the principals love it. It's been a long time that we have fought to get this time, and I think it's a positive thing.”
Board President Paul Kaminski, a former teacher and administrator in the district, said it took a lot of work from both sides to come up with the current plan of early release two Wednesdays a month for teacher training.
“I echo Trustee Wood,” he said. “It was a lot of work, and a lot of give and take and really good discussions with the TAT across the table, back and forth. Because everyone saw the need for additional teacher training.
“And that was back when I don't think we had one teacher not fully credentialed,” Kaminski said. “Now … we have 40 teachers in the district that are not fully credentialed. They need training. And it's more than just some time off. This is work time for the teachers. They're trying to improve themselves and put those things that they learned from their principals, from district staff, into practice. And it's for the kids. So they become better students, and looking at our academic achievement from last year, that's sorely needed.”
Some districts have early release for training one day a week, Kaminski said.
“This is a very common practice,” he added. “If anyone has a better idea, not only will this board be open to it, I'm sure most school boards in the state and in the country, I would love to hear it because, yeah, it's a conundrum.”
But for the calendar proposed for next year, the superintendent noted, making changes at this point would require the board to go back to the bargaining table with the TAT because the contract already approved by the board has 16 early release days and specifies how those days will be used by teachers.
She noted, also, that the time after students are released early isn’t only for training.
“It truly is not just professional development,” she said. “It's not just training, it's teachers using data and using data together to figure out the next best steps instructionally for their students.”
Larson-Everson added that there are additional complexities with the schedule involving the district’s transportation department. And, she added, the district offers a number of after-school programs at the elementary and middle school level that provide parents with options on shorter school days.
The superintendent also said that she knows that the school schedule is important to parents.
“I know one of the things that's also important to our families is to get a calendar, so they know when school is going to start because they're signing kids up for camp. They're planning vacations," she said. "And quite honestly, from my perspective, that's the feedback that I hear, I don't hear, personally, a lot of complaints about the early release days. I hear, ‘can you guys just approve a calendar now for the next three years so that we can plan our trip to New York,’ or whatever it is that they're wanting to do as a family. So we feel the sense of urgency to try to get a calendar in place and get everybody settled.”
And Val Bowman, president of the TAT, told the board that going back to the bargaining table isn’t as easy as it might sound.
“We have to survey our members,” she said. “Everything takes time. So this calendar may not even be approved by the end of the school year.
“There are districts in our own county that have early release days every single week,” Bowman said. “They do it for the benefit of the students. I’m sorry that some students don’t have full weeks, but they certainly get full instruction.”
With the added information, Napier reversed course and voted with the remainder of the board to approve the calendar for next year.
Teacher fatigue
Bowman shared her thoughts earlier during the March 14 school board meeting.
“The next weeks and months will be very busy for everyone associated with TUSD,” she said. “The period after spring break will be the busiest with state testing, spring sports, school activities, crazy weather, training, spring fever and so much more. There is always electricity in the air, a sense of excitement as the year winds down and summer is on the horizon.”
In the meantime, Bowman said, teachers continue to work diligently with students.
“They strive to change the world for their students, (and) open minds … so students may see the future unfolding in front of them, but apathy is a real issue, especially within secondary.
“So many do not see what the future can be and don’t understand how important an education is — especially when it comes to breaking cycles of poverty. So many are failing, and I am hesitant to blame schools.
“Teaching has always been difficult, but since COVID it has become more difficult,” Bowman continued. “Some students did no work while online; they lost skills and are now paying a price. Actually, everyone is paying a price. Others returned and have forgotten their school manners. Others are very involved with the gaming world and struggle in the physical world. Luckily, some students are able to successfully navigate their school settings.”
She added that the number of students failing, academically and socially, is staggering “and exhausting for everyone working in the trenches.”
In addition to addressing the teacher shortage, Bowman said she believes that changes are needed in the community.
“Students will not be successful without beneficial adult support from those beyond the classroom,” she said. “There is an educator shortage in California, the nation and the world due to a variety of factors, but unmanageable workloads are one factor. Teachers, nurses, speech therapists, cannot keep giving 100 percent and, in turn, receive only a small fraction back from students and then be blamed — by everyone — for failures. It is equivalent to insanity, and people are leaving, in droves, for less stressful and better-paying jobs.”
Instead of lowering standards, districts need to empower educators and remove barriers, she said.
“Mindsets have to change,” Bowman told the board. “Is education important to parents, or is it a convenient babysitter? What is the point of a child learning to read? What is the point of learning math facts? Should expectations change so kids can only function under the guise of gaming, so they are basically asleep at the wheel? Students’ poor academic and behavioral choices lead to promotion and rewards instead of consequences, thus affecting the school culture. It is a cancer, eating away at a system designed to promote equality in education.”
She also addressed student behavior.
“TAT members are not responsible for parenting children other than their own, so how does this problem improve? At what point does TUSD draw a line in the sand regarding failure and severe behavioral issues? Teachers can work with struggling students, but apathetic students are more difficult because they just don’t care,” Bowman said.
“TAT knows the solutions to all these frustrations are neither quick nor easy, and, truth be told, our district has little say in the goings on at the state and federal levels when it comes to the daily work of real, in person, school.
“However, TUSD does have the ability to work with stakeholders, including a very willing TAT, to devise a plan or plans to keep failing students from moving forward and behaviorally inappropriate students from continuing their negative behavior,” she said.
“After all, what happens when all social-emotional learning and progressive discipline techniques have been exhausted? No one wants to work in an environment where safety and success take a back seat to common sense. Simply devising and regularly implementing plans would lift some weight from the shoulders of staff members and students and create a more positive and safe environment for all,” Bowman concluded.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
