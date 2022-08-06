Sales tax - Garrett.jpg

Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett spoke about the city’s sales tax ballot measure during the Aug. 3 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Here are some things you might want to know about sales tax measures the Tehachapi City Council and Kern County Board of Supervisors have put on the Nov. 8 ballot:

• If the measures pass, the sales tax within the city of Tehachapi and in unincorporated areas of Kern County will increase by 1 cent, which will bring it even with the sales charge taxed in the city of Bakersfield (8.25 percent).