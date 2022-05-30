Dinosaur fossils will be on display at the Senior Center open house and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11.
The Tehachapi Gem and Mineral Society, TVGMS for short, will be hosting a fundraising day full of fun activities with all proceeds to benefit the Tehachapi Senior Center at 500 East “F” Street.
Get a close-up view of a 90- to 100-million-year-old complete, museum quality, dinosaur fossil and a fossilized nest of dinosaur eggs. TVGMS members will be available to discuss the dinosaur and fossilization process.
Check out the Senior Center and all it brings to Tehachapi area seniors. There will be an “upscale” hotdog lunch available and the parking lot will be filled with donated "yard sale" goodies and treasures — you just might find exactly what you’re looking for.
TVGMS will have rocks for sale, free fossilized shark teeth and the always popular “spin wheel” and … the “Piece de Resistance’ will be the opportunity to enter drawings for an incredible variety of gift certificates donated by many of Tehachapi’s fine restaurants. Our business owners and managers have outdone themselves in their generosity to this worthy cause.
The Tehachapi Senior Center and TVGMS share a close association as the Senior Center is the site of TVGMS monthly meetings and incredible annual Gem and Mineral Show held during Mountain Festival weekend in August.
The past couple of years have been difficult for everyone, but it’s been especially difficult for seniors who count on gathering at the Senior Center for their meals and socialization. Come out and see the new activities going on at the Senior Center — line dancing, wood carving and yoga classes have been added to the regular exercise classes, lunches and table games.
TVGMS and the Senior Center also wish to congratulate Lewis Brown who was recently named Tehachapi Citizen of the Year for his dedication to the Senior Center. No one has given more time and effort to assist the Senior Center than Brown, the Senior Center’s president and biggest fan. Brown has been a mover and shaker in the addition of activities and vitality at the center since his election in 2014. The Chamber of Commerce celebrated Lewis Brown, Citizen of the Year, at an event on May 21. Congratulations!
We look forward to seeing a huge turnout for this event to benefit the Senior Center. There’s lots to do and see for the whole family. Be a part of the good that makes Tehachapi our hometown.
