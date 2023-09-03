Col Douglas P Wickert

 U.S. Air Force

Col. Douglas Wickert assumed command of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base on Aug. 18. He succeeds Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, commander since February 2020. Higer will retire later this year.

Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, officiated the ceremony at Hangar 1600 in front of family members, friends and members of Team Edwards, according to Adam Bowles, public affairs officer for the 412th Test Wing.