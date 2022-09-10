Hydrostor - Pierce and Hildebrand.jpg

Josh Pierce, president of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, at left, with Curt Hildebrand of Hydrostor. Hildebrand shared information about the company’s planned energy storage facility about 25 miles southeast of Tehachapi during the group’s Sept. 7 meeting.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Hydrostor, the Canadian company working to build an energy storage facility near Rosamond, is committed to working with the community as it works its way through the permitting process for the largest stand-alone energy storage project in California.

That was the message from Curt Hildebrand, the company’s senior vice president, commercial affairs, who addressed members of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council on Sept. 7.