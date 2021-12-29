The winners were announced this week for the Tehachapi News coloring contest, with Darlene's Real Swell Toys providing prizes for the winning entries.
The contest was split into three age groups: 4 years old and younger; 5 to 8 years old; and 9 to 12 years old.
The toy store at 103 West H St. is providing the first-place entry in each age category a $35 gift card, the second-place winner earned a $25 gift card and the third-place entry won a $15 gift card.
Thank you to all the entrants for sharing their Christmas spirit and congratulations to this year's holiday winners:
In the 4 years and under category: first place went to Adaline Wesley; second place went to Garret Martinez; and third place was awarded to Ayrin Pack.
In the 5- to 8-year-olds group: first place went to Juniper Flynn; second place went to Dawson Whitlaw; and third place was awarded to Piper Reel.
In the 9- to 12-year-olds group, first place went to Samantha Lego; second place went to Ayla Flynn; and third place went Elliot.
