Winners of the annual Tehachapi’s Finest awards contest, co-sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News, were announced Monday by Jeanette Pauer, chamber president.
The awards will be presented at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Annual Installation and Recognition Gala on Feb. 25. Details about that event will be available soon.
A new category was added for 2023, Nonprofit of the Year. Pauer said the award will be given to the Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club. The organization incorporated in 1985 has raised more than $100,000 since 2019 through its corporate sponsorship program. Funds have been used to support student athletes and teams in a variety of ways.
Dal Bunn will be honored as Citizen of the Year. He is best known as chairman of the Tehachapi Rodeo Association.
Small Business of the Year is Canine Creek, owned by Kellie Dudevoir for the past six years. BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, oversees the development and commercial management of renewable projects throughout the United States and has wind and solar projects in and around Kern County. It is the Large Business of the Year.
Pauer said there were 28 nominations for the awards program this year and that all were deserving.
More information about all of the winners will be published in upcoming editions of Tehachapi News.
