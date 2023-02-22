White-out conditions in parts of Bear Valley Springs challenged drivers early Wednesday. Temperatures at 7 a.m. were in the mid-20s, making for treacherous, icy roads. Light snow was falling.
Bear Valley Springs Community Services District road crews plowed and spread rock to mitigate the icy road conditions. In addition, Tehachapi School District campuses were closed due to the icy roads and snow throughout the Tehachapi Mountains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.