A winter storm warning was issued until 10 p.m. Monday due to heavy snow accumulations.
The area received anywhere from 1 to 4 feet through Sunday, with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
The area included in the warning was the Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Lake Isabella.
Travel in these conditions are considered “very difficult to impossible,” per the warning, with strong winds and heavy snow expected to cause tree damage to the roads and property, as well.
Other areas that are being put on alert include the Upper San Joaquin River, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon National Park, the Grant Grove area, Sequoia National Park and the south end of the Upper Sierras.
In addition to Saturday night’s snow, the area could receive anywhere from 2 to 5 feet Sunday night into Monday evening.
Anyone who must travel is advised to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
