The last day of 2020 brought rain and snow to parts of Kern County. Ice even closed some roads in the greater Tehachapi area.
And 2021? Could we strike up a little "Here Comes the Sun"?
New Year's Day in Bakersfield should see patchy frost before 8 a.m., followed by sunny skies and light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. Saturday is to be "mostly sunny" and Sunday "partly sunny."
And the mountains? Tehachapi and Frazier Park are slated to see sunny days too, but the temperatures are expected to be much colder.
Maybe the "long cold lonely winter" of The Beatles renown will let a little sunshine in.
