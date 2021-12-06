For the first time in nearly 50 years, there may be no water from the State Water Project imported into the Cummings, Brite and Tehachapi Valleys as the state continues to address a severe drought.
The decision announced on Dec. 1 is not expected to have an immediate impact on homeowners and other urban water customers of the city of Tehachapi and community services districts serving Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs. But it is likely to impact the groundwater basins because there will be no imported water to store underground and water users with pumping rights may pump more because imported water won’t be available to them.
For some agricultural customers who have relied entirely on imported water or rainfall, the future is uncertain.
“While the initial zero percent SWP Table A allocation for 2022 was not unexpected, it is very ominous news,” said Tom Neisler, general manager of TCCWD. “This is the first time in history the state has proposed a zero percent allocation. While there is still plenty of time for conditions to improve and the allocation to increase, TCCWD is planning for the unprecedented possibility of no surface water being available.”
Last year the initial allocation for SWP contractors was 10 percent but it was lowered to 5 percent in March. It is possible that the zero percent allocation will be updated if water conditions improve.
Neisler said that in years where supply is not sufficient to meet demand, the TCCWD Board of Directors implements a Water Priority Ordinance that determines which classes of customers receive water, as available. Locally, water district customers were asked to provide the district with an estimate of their water needs by Nov. 1.
“We will be analyzing available options and preparing contingency plans to attempt to minimize reductions in deliveries,” he noted. “We will make our best effort to keep customers informed as conditions develop.”
Corey Costelloe, economic development coordinator and assistant to the city manager, said the city was prepared for the SWP announcement.
“Thanks to maintenance of the basin by the adjudication, and a healthy banked water reserve account (when we purchase water from TCCWD and they recharge it into the basin on our behalf, usually done in very wet years) our aquifer is healthy,” Costelloe said in an email on Dec. 6.
“The weather patterns in California historically are cyclical,” he added. “Yes, it has been dry for the last couple of years, but those patterns change and while we should always conserve this precious resource in California. It is not time to panic.”
Residential indoor water use
A proposal by two state water agencies to the legislature to further reduce indoor home water use may prove more challenging to the urban water retailers and their customers over the long run.
On Nov. 30, the Department of Water Resources and the State Water Resources Control Board submitted a report to the legislature recommending that urban water suppliers achieve an indoor water use efficiency standard of 55 gallons per capita per day by 2023, declining to 47 gallons per day by 2025, and 42 gallons by 2030 and beyond. If adopted by the Legislature, the standards recommended by DWR and the State Water Board would be implemented at the water supplier level and would not apply to individual customers.
The state agencies note that the current statewide median indoor residential water use is 48 gallons per capita per day and that a quarter of California households already use less than 42 gallons per capita per day.
Indoor residential water usage to compare to the proposed new state standards was not immediately available from the water district, city or community services districts.
Locally, the water district, city and CSDs are working to finalize the state-mandated Regional Urban Water Management Plan for 2020. The 2015 plan did not specifically address indoor water use.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
