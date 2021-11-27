An assembly of heavy earth-moving equipment started work Nov. 23 at the end of South Robinson Street in the city of Tehachapi. Officials from the city of Tehachapi confirmed it's the start of construction on 30 single-family homes.
A completion date for the project approved in 2003 has not been given.
The project size is on 7.5 acres of the larger empty field.
“The homes will be built on multiple cul-de-sac streets. South Robinson will extend into the development, but there are no plans at this time to extend South Robinson as far as Valley Boulevard," City Manager Greg Garrett said.
The property is across the street from the Tehachapi Unified School District offices and is most familiar as the empty field where the annual carnival rides were set up.
