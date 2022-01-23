Hannah Chung, whose work has helped the city of Tehachapi win awards for budget presentation — and made it easy for residents to understand the city’s finances — is retiring.
Chung was recognized by Mayor Phil Smith and other members of the Tehachapi City Council at its meeting Jan. 18.
Smith presented her with proclamations and a “key to the city.”
Chung joined the city as finance director August 1999. In that capacity she has been in charge of accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, fiscal planning, project costing, transit operation, risk management and personnel relations.
Previously she was with Enron Wind Energy, where she was the accounting manager in the manufacturing division.
In December, for the third consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association awarded the city a “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award,” the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting.
“This is another outstanding achievement for our finance department and for our city as we continue to improve the budget document we use as a playbook for our operations,” City Manager Greg Garrett said at the time.
Garrison named to inclusion council
Mary Beth Garrison, external affairs manager at Rio Tinto Borates recently was named to the Rio Tinto Borates and Lithium Inclusion Council. Garrison is a Tehachapi resident.
General Manager Amanda Smith noted that Garrison shared her story with teammates during the company’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities recognition on Dec. 3.
In that message, Garrison noted that there are plans for an ADA upgrade at the company’s Borax Visitor Center with a new ramped concrete path to safely allow access to the mine’s edge and the addition of Braille plaques to help tell the company’s story.
Paul Duke remembered
Paul Duke, who volunteered and mentored Tehachapi High School’s Robotics Team for more than a decade, was honored in a presentation at the Jan. 11 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
Duke, a 32-year Tehachapi resident, died Nov. 14 at the age of 61.
He shared his passion for robotics with students, helping them operate shop tools and learn about motors and gears.
In lieu of flowers, his family requested donations to the Knights of Columbus and the Tehachapi High School Robotics Team.
Subsequently, the Knights of Columbus has donated $250 to THS robotics and other donations from family and friends totaled $200, board members heard.
