Shoppers enjoyed visiting more than two dozen booths arranged along the parking lot of Big Papa's Steakhouse Saturday. The 2nd Annual Christmas Boutique was held partially as a fundraiser for the Tehachapi chapter of Wreaths Across America.
Organized by Robin Hill and Samantha Kight of Paddles Up, they hoped to help raise at least $2,000 to buy wreaths for later placement at veterans’ headstones in Tehachapi.
Wreaths Across America local area coordinator Jim Jacobs, said, “This fundraiser, along with our two earlier fundraisers, may well push the donations into the $7,000 range. I thank the local community for stepping up and raising these funds so that we have wreaths to honor our military veterans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.