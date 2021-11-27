Wreaths will be laid Dec. 18 at Tehachapi Westside & Eastside Cemeteries as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, and all are welcome to attend.
Those locations will join more than 3,000 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day, according to a news release from the organization.
Coordinated and led by 5150 Dieselz, local volunteers and fundraising groups have raised money throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 733 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members buried at the two cemeteries.
The annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach.
It will take place at 9 a.m. at Westside Cemetery, 920 Enterprise Way (behind Home Depot) and at about 10:30 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery, 820 Burnett Road.
A ceremony at Freedom Plaza, 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd., will take place at 5:30 p.m.
