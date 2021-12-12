World Wind & Solar, the award-winning company founded by former Tehachapi residents Buddy and Nikki Cummings and sold to Pearce Services, LLC, of Paso Robles in 2020, will now be known as Pearce Renewables.
Pearce Services, a nationwide leader in operations, maintenance and engineering for mission-critical telecom and renewable energy infrastructure, announced its new Pearce Renewables division in October. The company expects the Pearce Renewables brand to be fully implemented by January 2022.
In addition to WWS, Pearce acquired the industry-leading independent service providers – MaxGen Energy Services, A & A Wind Pros, Mortenson Energy Services and Mountain Renewables.
In a press release announcing the creation of Pearce Renewables, the company said it is now the nation’s leading independent service provider for commercial and utility-scale wind, solar, EV charging, and energy storage assets with more than 1,700 employees throughout the nation servicing approximately 50,000 unique locations.
For more information visit www.pearce-renewables.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.