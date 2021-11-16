The unexpected death of Ida Perkins, the longtime president and CEO of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, has had some people wondering about the fate of the upcoming Tehachapi Christmas Parade.
But City Manager Greg Garrett, in a brief announcement during the Tehachapi City Council meeting Nov. 15, said the parade will go on.
In a brief statement on Nov. 9, Jessica Davidson, interim chair, said her board is working to organize matters, but very much wants to keep the traditions of the chamber going forward.
Garrett said the city is working with the chamber board to be sure that the downtown parade goes on as planned on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 4.
The deadline for entries is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. He advises those interested in participating in the parade to download the entry form available and drop it by City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St.
The theme of this year's parade is "Holly Jolly Christmas."
Garrett said the event will include the traditional arrival of Santa Claus, as well as the lighting of the city's Christmas Tree. The city has already begun putting up decorations downtown.
All parade entries must be decorated with lights and no entries may include a Santa. There is an entry fee of $30 for commercial entries and $15 for non-commercial. Throwing of candy will not be allowed along the parade route.
More information about the parade route and time of events will be published when available.
The parade entry form is available online at http://tehachapi.com/pdfs/ChristmasParade2021.pdf or with this article at TehachapiNews.com.
