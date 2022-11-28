Private Xander Skaggs, USMC, and Midshipman Candidate Layla Lujan, a student at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I., were welcomed back to their hometown with an impromptu parade on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Skaggs — son of Brian and LoRee Skaggs — and Lujan — daughter of Mano and Mei Mei Lujan — have known each other since kindergarten, her father said. Mano Lujan and his wife own Red House BBQ in Tehachapi and Xander Skaggs — who has just completed boot camp — worked there for a couple of years while he was in high school.
