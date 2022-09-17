Youngsters from 4-H Clubs in the Tehachapi area will have a number of entries in the Kern County Fair this year. The fair opens in Bakersfield on Sept. 21 and continues through Oct. 2.

The Junior Livestock show and auction is among popular events at the fair. The fair’s junior division also has entries for needle arts, crafts, decorative painting, fine art, photography, culinary arts, trade skills, mechanical science, writing and special education youth projects.