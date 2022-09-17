Youngsters from 4-H Clubs in the Tehachapi area will have a number of entries in the Kern County Fair this year. The fair opens in Bakersfield on Sept. 21 and continues through Oct. 2.
The Junior Livestock show and auction is among popular events at the fair. The fair’s junior division also has entries for needle arts, crafts, decorative painting, fine art, photography, culinary arts, trade skills, mechanical science, writing and special education youth projects.
A first-timer at the fair this year is Charlie Dobbs of the Stallion Springs 4-H Club. She will show her gilt pig Charlotte.
“It has been a lot of work but I have learned a lot,” Charlie said. “I’ve had a lot of support and I love Charlotte.”
Another Stallion Springs 4-H member, Mason Pearson, is returning with his llama. Last year, his entry was named Champion in the Llama Halter class. He will also enter some sewing projects, ceramics, baked goods and vegetables at Harvest Hall.
Nancy Oxford, leader of the United 4-H Club, said youngsters will be with their animals at the fair on various days.
“Dairy goats, for instance, go to the fair on Tuesday and leave after the show Thursday,” she said. “Market lambs come in on Thursday and rabbits on Friday, and stay the remainder of the fair.”
Be sure to watch for entries from youngsters from Tehachapi when you visit the fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.