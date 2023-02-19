he Tehachapi City Council meeting originally set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, was canceled due to lack of agenda items.
The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month but the second meeting in February was previously moved to Tuesday because of the Presidents Day holiday.
The council is next expected to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6, in the Community Room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
Agendas are online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.