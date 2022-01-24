Aaron Leon Abbott, 1970- 2021

Aaron Leon Abbott, born Feb. 13, 1970, was a true native son of Tehachapi, Calif. An alumnus of Tehachapi High (1988) and man of strong Christian values, Aaron was a bright light wherever he went. A soft-spoken man with a tremendous heart, Aaron spent most of his adult life serving his community through his job of 32 years at Tehachapi Save Mart. If you were to ask anyone in the community about Aaron, they would have nothing but positive thoughts about him. He was always eager to assist wherever he could.
Aaron was an animal lover. He was caregiver of many of God’s creatures with a heart for all things animal rescue. He was also a lover of antiques. If someone didn’t know his name, they would always remember him by the classic ’66 pale yellow Mustang he drove around town. Aaron was also a sports fan, closely following both professional baseball and NASCAR.
Aaron Abbott went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 13, 2021. Although he is resting in the light of the Lord, Tehachapi shines a little less bright now that he is gone.
Aaron’s only living family member, Aunt Jeannette, would like to thank the community for the generous outpouring of love and support.
Aaron Abbott will be laid to rest alongside his mother during a one-hour service on Feb. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Eastside – 820 Burnett Road, Tehachapi.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net. In lieu of flowers please donate to an animal rescue or any Alzheimer-related causes in Aaron’s name.
