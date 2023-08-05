Aileen Jenkins, 1934-2023

Born Aug. 8, 1934, in Seattle, Wash., to Edwin W. Angevine and Aileen H. Lahti, Aileen joined her beloved parents, Angel Baby Jenkins, and youngest son Stacy, after her passing on May 13, 2023.
Aileen was born number three of five, “the poor forgotten middle child,” with older brothers Edwin and William (Bill), and Bruce and Lynn trailing behind her. This definitely explains her little but loud personality, and her ability to handle most obstacles life handed her, most times with a smile and/or a bit of attitude.
After an adventure filled, 28-year marriage to Herman I. Jenkins, Aileen decided married life was not her cup of tea. But she was so grateful for the experience, and five amazing children they brought into this world: Rod, Gail, Shawnell, Cheryl and Stacy.
Liked and loved by so many, even if she didn’t return the sentiment, was something Aileen had no problem making known. Seriously, the scariest 5-foot nothing “little ol' lady” most have ever crossed paths with.
Grandma’s love for cooking and baking spilled over into her work life, working for Kim’s Orchard for many years. Baking their pies, turnovers and pastries, and then working in the kitchen at our local Tehachapi hospital, but her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids got the best of her best when it came to her comfort cooking.
Little Grandma was everyone’s grandma, with all her grandchildren and their friends that were regulars throughout their childhood, even to those who she openly disliked but would still make sure they never left hungry.
Grandma Aileen’s knack for remembering and telling stories, most being of her childhood, along with her witty and sometimes inappropriate sense of humor, will forever be missed, and never replaced.
A memorial remembering her life is still to be determined, as she made it very clear that she would not stand for the attention brought on by her passing and would be sure to haunt all that attended … hence the delay!
