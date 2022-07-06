Albert D. Cary, 1934-2022

Albert D. Cary, age 88, of Bunker Hill, Ill., passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence. Albert was born on Jan. 11, 1934, the son of the late Charles F. and Effie I. (Henson) Krabec. Albert married Mary Ann “Oma” Thomas in 1958 in East St. Louis, Ill. She preceded him in death on Dec. 5, 2021.
Albert was a member of the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Kearsarge. He worked for McDonnell Douglas and Boeing for almost 50 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Masons for 50-plus years, an Ainad Shriner, IORG Rainbow Dad Tehachapi Assembly #111.
He is survived by two daughters, Kim Jochim and her husband, Mark; and Pam Cary; two grandchildren, Seth Jochim and Paige Medeiros and her husband, Michael; a great-grandson, Tucker Mederios; a brother, Charles F. Krabec Jr. and his wife, Barbra; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and Annie the Dachshund.
There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Children's Hospital St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.
