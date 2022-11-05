In loving memory of Alice Morris.
Alice Morris was born in El Paso, Texas on Jan. 23, 1943 and passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on Oct. 27, 2022 with her sister, Emma Dain, by her side.
Alice lived a wonderful life and enjoyed writing poems, playing Keno and sending beautiful cards to all her family members. She was such a kindhearted, thoughtful daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, mother, grandmother and a friend, who has a true heart of gold.
Alice is survived by her son, Steven Morris, and daughter-in-law, Trinity Morris; grandchildren Ash, Brittany, Brannon, Destry, Michael, Crimsen, Jonathan, Thomas and Destiny. Great-grandchildren are Charlie, Nicole, Vinson, Cheyenne, Everleigh, Ellie, Harper and Allanah; sister, Emma Dain, and brother-in-law, Harold Dain. She also leaves behind many other family members and countless friends.
A special thank you to in-laws Terri and John Blake; nephew, Dustin Derma, and wife, Melissa Derma, for all their help and support.
Alice will be sorely missed and forever loved. Alice's wishes were to be laid to rest under the beautiful, glorious rainbow sky of Arizona. An intimate family celebration of life was held.
