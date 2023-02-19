Born April 22, 1938, died Feb. 11, 2023, aged 84 years.
Alice was born to Edna and L.E. “Boy” Williams in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived on their cattle ranch in Cima, Calif., before moving to their new home ranch in Caliente, Calif. She attended Caliente Elementary School before going on to high school at Bakersfield High, where she graduated in 1956.
Alice began painting while her two daughters were young. All the while, living and working on the family ranch. She continued her love of art and oil painting throughout her life, furthering her studies of art at both Cal State Bakersfield and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, as well as The California Art Institute of Los Angeles. She turned her love of art and painting into a full-time career, becoming a very renowned and successful artist. Her documentary paintings are part of the permanent educational collections at the Smithsonian Institute and Pentagon buildings in Washington, D.C. Alice’s work is widely represented in both private and corporate collections throughout the United States, Europe and Japan.
Alice is survived by her longtime love and husband, Jerome Nathan of Tehachapi, Calif.; daughters Debbie Douglas-Hay (Dick) of Bakersfield and Kathy Cardon (Chip) of Caliente, Calif.; six grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. Also, numerous step and foster children and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at the Rankin Cemetery, 23500 Walker Basin Road, Walker Basin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Alice’s name to the Kern County CattleWomen, P.O. Box 81436, Bakersfield, California 93380. All donations will go toward an art scholarship for a ranch-raised student.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.