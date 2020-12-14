Allan Paul Jackson passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 6, 2020. He passed away at the Anaverdes Villa residential care facility in Palmdale, Calif. The family’s plan is to have a memorial service for Allan next year. A small interment service is planned for family members.
Allan was 92 years old. He is survived by his sons, Craig and Sean. Allan also has five grandchildren: Joshua, Shannon, Jonathan, Thomas, and Loretta. He also has nine great-grandchildren.
Allan’s wife, Marilyn, passed away October 2016. His second son, Allan Jr., passed away in 2005.
Allan lived in Bear Valley Springs since 1990. His previous homes, with Marilyn, were in Norwalk and Cerritos, Calif. Allan was born in Detroit, Mich., and came to California in 1944 after joining the Navy. He was discharged after the service discovered he was 16 years old. Allan actually joined the Navy when he was 15 years old.
Allan’s favorite things to do were bowling, jogging and working out. He and Marilyn also loved to travel in their truck and fifth wheel. They made many trips, but three special trips across the country so that they were able to visit each of the 48 contiguous states. Marilyn was very proud of that accomplishment. They did also visit Alaska on a cruise.
Allan was a member of St. Malachy’s Catholic Church. There will be a Mass celebrated in his name next month.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. Condolences may be made by visiting www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.