Ana Maria Samano, our beloved matriarch, has been warmly embraced by the angels and saints in Heaven. The daughter of an engineer whom she loved dearly, Ana Maria was in her early twenties when she arrived in the United States, devoting herself fully to the family she began here. It was through tending to her family and her garden that she was at her best: full of life, love and joy. With an encyclopedic knowledge of plants and herbs, all that were in her care blossomed and grew to their best potential.
Through her childhood in the mining town of "El Oro," her heart of gold was forged. She set the gold standard of what it means to be a dedicated wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother. Ana Maria is survived by her three children (Robert, Maryann and Ronnie) and three grandchildren (Ty, Justin and Theresa). She lives on in the many, many warm memories we shared with her and in our hearts.
