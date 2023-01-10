Andrew Leland McMillin, 1930-2022

Andrew Leland McMillin III passed away on Dec. 22, 2022 in Roseburg, Ore. He was born Aug. 27, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Viola and Emerson McMillin, who preceded him in death. He and his brother, William, who also preceded him in death, grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Later Andy moved to Chatsworth, Calif., with his first wife, Nancy Homer, who preceded him in death.
During the Korean War, Andy served in the U.S. Air Force. His oldest daughter, Sandra, was born while he was stationed in England. Upon discharge he returned to Thompson Products in Cleveland where he worked as a lab technician while attending Case Institute of Technology. Thompson Products became TRW after merging with Ramo-Wooldridge and he was transferred to California with the newly formed Microwave Division.
He retired from TRW with 40 years' service and moved to Tehachapi, Calif. It was here that he met and married Judith De Arkland. His extended family added three sons, Michael and his wife Krystal; John and his wife Mary; and David. In addition, there were eight grandchildren (Michael, Josh, Kristen, Justin, David, Ashley, Summer and Tallulah), and six great-grandchildren.
Moving from Bear Vally Springs, Andy and Judi bought a mobile home in Mountain Aire Estates in Tehachapi. Andy worked as a handyman in the park, building fences, gates, steps, porches and wheelchair ramps. Judi suffered a stroke in late 2016 and remained hospitalized until her death in May of 2018.
Andy is survived by his three daughters, Sandra Bryson (Armando), Cynthia Medford (Mike), and Diane Bernard; his grandchildren, Aaron, Andrea, Adam, Jason, Jared, Desiree and Danielle; plus 10 great-grandchildren; along with his extended family with included friends Gail and Richard and Lorraine. He will be interred at Bakersfield National Cemetery next to his wife Judi in the summer. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Heart Association.
He was loved and will be missed by many. Rest in peace, Dad!
