Anita Sophie Tisdel (age 79), beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Nov. 18, 2022. Born in Wiesbaden, Germany, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1949 after her mother (Ursula (Katz) Ernst) met her second husband, Hugh Ernst, U.S. Army.
Anita grew up in Tehachapi, Calif. She met her husband Richard (Dick) Tisdel while attending the University of California Santa Barbara. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick of Bel Air, Md., her daughters Karen (Kevin) Butterfield (Scott, Benjamin, Sophie) of Richmond, Va., and Susan (Eric) Shapiro (Matthew) of Bel Air, Md., her brother Gernot Ernst of Tehachapi, Calif., and her brother-in-law, John Tisdel of Marana, Ariz.
Interment will occur at Arlington Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
