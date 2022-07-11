Ann Elaine Lehman, May 20, 1947 – June 28, 2022

On June 28, 2022, with family at her side, Ann Elaine Lehman was ushered into her eternal home and was granted her ultimate desire:
“10 I want to know Christ - yes, to know the power of His resurrection and participation in His sufferings, becoming like Him in his death, 11 and so, somehow, attaining to the resurrection from the dead…. 14 I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3: 10, 11, 14 NIV
Ann loved spending time with Jesus through prayer, cherishing her relationship with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. This bond was demonstrated by her selfless Christ-like love and steadfast devotion to Jesus, family and friends. All who knew her loved her sweet spirit and will forever cherish and miss her endless hugs and kisses.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob Lehman; her daughters, Wendy Thornton, and Kimberly Lehman; son-in-law, Joe Thornton; grandson, Wesley Barton; granddaughter, Ashley Barton; and great-grandson, Cohen Lenander.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene. Date and time can be found by contacting: Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene (661) 822-4426, tnaz.org , or Wood Family Mortuary at (661) 822-6897.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
