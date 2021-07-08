Anna Moloney, Sept. 14, 1931 – July 2, 2021

Anna Steger Moloney passed away peacefully at her home in Bear Valley Springs on July 2, 2021, with her beloved dogs Benji and Rascal and cat Cassie by her side.
Anna was born Anna Steger in Austria and was proudly naturalized an American Citizen in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 24, 1968. Anna received her Bachelor of Arts degree in history from California State University, Los Angeles in 1972 and her Master of Arts degree in education in 1978 and a second Master of Arts degree (in history) in 1980. Anna earned her lifetime Teaching Credential from the State of California in 1982 and taught history, special education and adult education in Los Angeles for many years and was awarded the Golden Apple Award in 2002.
Anna retired to Bear Valley Springs in 2003 where she continued to foster her lifelong love of animals. She was somewhat well known as the lady who walked her team of (nine) dogs up and down Bear Valley Road while feeding carrots to horses along the way. Anna was passionate about animal rescue and was instrumental in the initial funding and creation of Marley’s Mittens (the cat rescue at Marley’s Mutts). Her generous support of other local rescues enabled the saving of and assistance to too many animals to count.
Anna was beloved by her friends and neighbors who were so fond of her great spirit and kind heart. She was preceded in death by her five sisters and three brothers who lived throughout Europe and the United Kingdom.
Services will be private. Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
