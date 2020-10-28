Arcangelo Cometa, 1932-2020

Arcangelo Cometa from Tehachapi passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 88. Angelo is the son of Benjamin and Beatrice Cometa, born in Rochester, N.Y., on May 26, 1932.
Ange Cometa was married to the love of his life, Roberta, who he married at age 23 in 1955. They were married for 65 years. They have two children, Robert, and Sherrie, who were the light of Angelo’s life. Angelo served honorably in the Air Force serving from 1951 through 1954. After leaving the Air Force, Ange trained and started a career in the Aero Space industry, a job which he liked and excelled at. He retired at age 75.
His time away from his home was spent flying a Piper plane at Van Nuys Airport. His love was vacationing with family and friends. Lake Tahoe and Tahiti were his favorite places of travel. One memorable vacation was in Nuevo Vallarta where he had the opportunity to have all four generations of family with him. Lest we forget, our family trip to Pismo Beach for clamming every year. Ange had a love for traveling in style and purchased a new car every two years. Ange’s favorite little quirk of the family was when he was ready to leave to go home, he would jiggle his keys and say, “time to go Bert.”
Arcangelo was survived by his wife, Roberta; brother, Ben; sister, Rosemary; son, Robert; daughter, Sherrie and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Crystal and her husband Jason, Robert and his wife, Cheryl, Nicole and her fiancé, Heath, Bradley and his wife, Marie, Dana and her husband, Kenneth; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Madison, Arwen, Giovanna, Blake, Lotta, Bennett, Charlotte, Samantha, and Michael.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
