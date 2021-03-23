Arden Jay Van Peursem, July 6, 1945-March 18, 2021

Arden Jay Van Peursem was born to Willard and June (Van Steenwyk) Van Peursem on July 6, 1945 in Orange City, Iowa. He passed away on March 18, 2021, due to complications after having COVID. He was 75 years old. He was surrounded with the love of his wife and his children as he passed.
He had a happy childhood, growing up on a farm. He was the eldest of four brothers. His lifelong hobby of horses was encouraged by both his grandfathers, beginning with ponies.
He graduated from M-OC in Orange City in 1963. He was drafted into the Army and served in Korea from 1965 to 1967.
He married Johanne Haringsma, April 25, 1969 in Artesia, Calif. Arden and Johanne moved back to Orange City soon after the marriage and Arden began his career in the dairy industry. In 1980, they moved back to California and he worked for American Breeders Service and continued until 1994 when he became a dairy manager and part owner of a dairy in San Jacinto for 10 years. Then All West Select Sires offered him a job. He enjoyed his job and retired in 2018 and he and Johanne have enjoyed cruises and trips with family, friends and together.
They moved to Bear Valley Springs in 2010 and Arden enjoyed the equestrian life, competing in sorting and trail rides. He enjoyed playing Monopoly with his brothers and also catching gophers! He had a competitive spirit.
He was a man of few words and strong opinions. He loved his family with loyalty, commitment, devotion and left a legacy of faith and hard work for his grandchildren.
Arden and Johanne have enjoyed a blessed life together and with their children and grandchildren. Arden loved and was so proud of his children and grandchildren and loved to tell everyone about their accomplishments.
Left with good memories and celebrating and honoring his life is his wife of 51 years, Johanne, two daughters, one son and six grandchildren, soon to be seven. Jill and Robert Williams and children, Erika, Madelyn, Victoria and Riorden; Kristin and Adam DeLauer and children, Logan and Brayden; Adam and Mindy Van Peursem and daughter arriving in May.
Also, cherishing his memory and missing him are his brothers and their wives, Mark and Kathy; Kim and Julie; Ward and Brenda. Johanne’s family, Wilma Offinga; Pete and Carol Haringsma; and Michael Kelemen. And lots of nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Willard and June Van Peursem; parents-in-law, William and Ida Haringsma; brother-in-law, Sidney Offinga; and sister-in-law, Clarine Kelemen.
Arden and Johanne are members of the Bear Valley Springs Church in Tehachapi, Calif.
“God saw you were not getting better, so He said, ‘Come with me, my child’ to a place you will know no more pain. It is hard to let you go, but we knew you were going to a better place that lies ahead. We loved you dearly, but we knew you couldn’t stay. So we dry our tears and let you go, knowing that our memories of you would remain in our hearts forever and in our prayers every day. Love you and miss you.”
Your Family
