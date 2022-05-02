Arlene B. Branske, March 14, 1933 – April 16, 2022

Arlene B. Branske passed away in Paso Robles, Calif., with family and friends at her side, on April 16, 2022. She and her husband were residents of Tehachapi, Calif. for many years. They loved their community and church up on the mountain.
Arlene was born in Chicago on March 14, 1933, to Joseph and Anna Wenskus. She was one of five children, George, James, Joseph and Shirley. Arlene was the baby, “the apple of her daddy’s eye.” Arlene attended an all-girls Catholic School, St. Casimir’s. She was committed to her faith, involved in many church ministries, and loved singing. She belonged to the “Catholic Daughters.”
Arlene married her childhood sweetheart, Donald J. Branske on April 14, 1952. They married in Boston and eight days later he had to report to his ship. This was the beginning of a Navy wife’s life. They wanted a large family and were blessed with five boys and two girls. Arlene’s life was very full, and she loved it through the hardships and the good times.
Arlene had friends and family all over the world. She loved to keep in touch and visit when she was able to travel. Whether it was with seven kids in tow, with her sweetheart, or all alone, she was always raring to go somewhere.
Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved son Michael, and loving husband, Donald.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph; sons, Joseph, Paul, John and Donald; and daughters, Mary and Anne. She has 20 grandchildren; many great, and great-great-grandchildren.
She loved deeply and was loved!
Combined services for Donald and Arlene Branske, May 27, 2022, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Tehachapi, Calif.; Rosary 10:30 a.m., Mass 11 a.m., Reception 12:15 p.m., and Bakersfield National Cemetery 2 p.m.
* In lieu of flowers, donate to your local Alzheimer’s Association or Catholic Daughters.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.